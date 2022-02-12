Freedom Convoy Truth by Daniel Nagase | IrnieracingNews Feb.12, 2022

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Freedom Convoy - Daniel Nagase speaks truth about Taxation Control. Feb.11, 2022 Canada. #irnieracingnews #freedomconvoy #danielnagase #carbontax #co2 #canadiantaxes
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#Superbikewanderer - Marcel Irnie travelling track to track to teach Rider Training and Race Motorcycles. Roaming with a 2009 Duramax LMM dually, carrying a 06' Northern Lite 10.2, pulling a 16' race trailer with BMW S1000RR Merlin, Ninja 400 Motoko, KTM 300xc TPI Acme Moto and a Polaris RS1 named RYzen.
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