White Hats Activate Nicki Minaj: The Weaponization of a Megastar
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
92 views • 1 day ago

Sean Morgan details what he describes as the strategic activation of global superstar Nicki Minaj by "White Hat" operatives. The analysis traces her transformation from hip-hop icon to a key figure in a psychological and political "awakening" operation.


Morgan outlines the deliberate steps: from her pro-Trump speech at Turning Point USA to her symbolic appearance at the White House Treasury Summit, where she was presented with a "gold card" by President Trump himself. The report focuses on her recent social media firestorm, where Minaj has made graphic allegations of satanic rituals, child sacrifice, and brainwashing within the entertainment industry and Democratic Party, framing voter ID debates as a sign of systemic corruption.


Keywords
child sacrificedemocratic partyturning point usavoter idpsychological warfaresean morgannicki minajwhite hat operationtrump endorsementpolitical awakeningsystemic corruptiontreasury summit gold cardsatanic ritual allegationsentertainment industry corruption
