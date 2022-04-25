© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fauci Above the Law: Dr. Death Sets Up Defense Against Being Prosecuted
Follow
1
Share
Report
166 views • April 25, 2022
Dr. Robert Malone: "Tony is finally revealing he has gone full out with the case that the public health system is above the law. That's what he's saying. And I wonder whether this is a foreshadowing of his defense in the event that... Ron Johnson finds himself head of the Subcommittee on investigation because Tony Fauci has to be held accountable, and he's already kind of gaming the system by saying, 'Hey, I'm above the law.' That is quite literally what he is saying. He is saying not only is he above the law, so is the CDC and the entire HHS and public health infrastructure in the United States. This cannot be allowed to stand."
Full Episode: https://rumble.com/v120gge-episode-1804-the-lies-of-kevin-mccarthy-anthony-fauci-goes-full-dictator.html
Upload via https://rumble.com/c/Vigilantfox
Real News & Commentary for Patriots: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/
Join our Community: https://redvoicemedia.net/community
Get Dr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko M.D.'s Z-Stack Protocol and the NEW Z-DTOX, use code RVM for discount: https://redvoicemedia.net/zstack
Get High Quality Body Armor and Tactical Gear For A Great Price https://redvoicemedia.net/sld
Support Our Efforts To Keep Truth Alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Stop Using Big Box Stores And Giving Money To People That Hate You. Make The Patriot Switch! https://redvoicemedia.net/switch
Quick - Do this before Biden “fixes” your retirement plan https://redvoicemedia.net/getgold
Get Official RVM Apparel: https://redvoicemedia.net/apparel
The Future of Cryptocurrency Mining is Here - Mine BTC Online https://redvoicemedia.net/btc
Get massive discounts and support Mike Lindell and https://MyPillow.com with discount code RVM
Emergency Preparedness, Food Storage & Supplies: https://redvoicemedia.net/prepare
Make Gas Great Again! Save Money On Gas, Drive Further, and Reduce Emissions With New Fuel Treatment https://redvoicemedia.net/mgga
Get the new “America First” Coffee and more from the Ranger Candy Coffee Company: https://redvoicemedia.net/coffee
Don't Go to Jail over a Gun! Get This State Gun Law Guide 100% Free: https://redvoicemedia.net/stategunlaws
Advertise with us: https://theardent.group/redvoicemedia-advertising/
Full Episode: https://rumble.com/v120gge-episode-1804-the-lies-of-kevin-mccarthy-anthony-fauci-goes-full-dictator.html
Upload via https://rumble.com/c/Vigilantfox
Real News & Commentary for Patriots: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/
Join our Community: https://redvoicemedia.net/community
Get Dr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko M.D.'s Z-Stack Protocol and the NEW Z-DTOX, use code RVM for discount: https://redvoicemedia.net/zstack
Get High Quality Body Armor and Tactical Gear For A Great Price https://redvoicemedia.net/sld
Support Our Efforts To Keep Truth Alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Stop Using Big Box Stores And Giving Money To People That Hate You. Make The Patriot Switch! https://redvoicemedia.net/switch
Quick - Do this before Biden “fixes” your retirement plan https://redvoicemedia.net/getgold
Get Official RVM Apparel: https://redvoicemedia.net/apparel
The Future of Cryptocurrency Mining is Here - Mine BTC Online https://redvoicemedia.net/btc
Get massive discounts and support Mike Lindell and https://MyPillow.com with discount code RVM
Emergency Preparedness, Food Storage & Supplies: https://redvoicemedia.net/prepare
Make Gas Great Again! Save Money On Gas, Drive Further, and Reduce Emissions With New Fuel Treatment https://redvoicemedia.net/mgga
Get the new “America First” Coffee and more from the Ranger Candy Coffee Company: https://redvoicemedia.net/coffee
Don't Go to Jail over a Gun! Get This State Gun Law Guide 100% Free: https://redvoicemedia.net/stategunlaws
Advertise with us: https://theardent.group/redvoicemedia-advertising/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.