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Fauci Above the Law: Dr. Death Sets Up Defense Against Being Prosecuted
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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Dr. Robert Malone: "Tony is finally revealing he has gone full out with the case that the public health system is above the law. That's what he's saying. And I wonder whether this is a foreshadowing of his defense in the event that... Ron Johnson finds himself head of the Subcommittee on investigation because Tony Fauci has to be held accountable, and he's already kind of gaming the system by saying, 'Hey, I'm above the law.' That is quite literally what he is saying. He is saying not only is he above the law, so is the CDC and the entire HHS and public health infrastructure in the United States. This cannot be allowed to stand."

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cdchhsabove the lawtony faucispoiler alertron johnsondr robert malonehealth infrastructure
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