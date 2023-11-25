"Government" are modern day gods

[Corporate] CITIZENS are responsible for fighting in & paying for the wars & expenses of The bankrupting Budget. [Sovereign] Nationals are lawfully not accountable, as they're not in voluntary contract with said Corporation/forum! Under commerce contract codes corporate entities, their owners, & Zionists receive privileges, according to ABA Judges, over sovereign-Nationals & sheeple.



Is your 'group'/assembly acting as individuals working together OR as an incorporated body of ONE which is overruling individual identities?The act of voting (meaning the FINDING/agreement of one mutually decided way/decision concerning the topic voted upon) CAN become a power/god "within ITSELF as/'of' A ONE body" (represented/overseen in some cases by 'a Chairman') over the individual's 'Power-of-Attorney.' ..THIS is an act of incorporation within itself!

I have found that when I function at any capacity as among a "governing" one body I Am giving up some of my freedom as an individual. This is why I scorn bureaucracies & feel the least governing that is possible is the better solution. As we have increased in numbers of individuals who cannot govern their own self & their complaining tongue*, we have the increased risk at losing that same degree of freedom. Those at the opposite end of the spectrum, such as Hilary [It-takes-a-village-to-raise-our-children-&-build-anything] Clinton, believe we all need the-more-government-the-better! ..Of course, she loves being a large part of that dictator-ship/Powerbase!

(* Complainers often pass/transfer trouble onto others because they themselves have not functioned at taking care of their own choices & responsibilities. Ask yourself, have I done as complete as possible job at doing my own laundry? Can I come up with a better solution than what or who I am finding fault with? If I have left a State because of issues I don't like, am I wanting/working at re-forming the new State [of being] I have located/contracted with, into the mess I have left earlier?) Many individuals may drop-out of active membership, due to realizing this issue I have addressed in the above paragraphs but, were unable to put their finger on expressing 'the problem'/ill-feeling.

Same with "Heal thy self." Who needs big government or expensive doctors-medicine if you are self-responsible!

The traveling vs. commercial-'driving' issue is one of the most influential, as this exemplifies the 2-role status-class-jurisdiction that people in this nation can be of. Just because police, commercial judges, & idiots want to force all peoples into one communist class: that of 14th Amendment-Citizen "voluntary"-slave, does not make it lawful! If you don't see/understand there are 2 jurisdictions: 1.) civilian/sovereign/national & 2.) citizen/one under contract/slave/Resident---the only outcome will be: misunderstanding, confusion, degeneration, lawlessness, & bankruptcy of said society. Keep in mind: commercial judges can also become one of the 5 just stated... In fact, that is their very nature, as they are PLEDGED to the British Bar Association, an arm of the inner City of London, INC.

Cops, tow services, commercial judges are seizing/stealing personal property/autos from those who are living in them, because they do not have a physical billing-address with a utility company; which according to the recent Real ID Act you must have to be considered a Resident. The DMV is NOT authorized to issue licenses to real men or women, only to COPRORATE PERSONS SPELL-ed in ALL CAPITAL LETTERS who have contracted with a utility GRID-part of the ONE WORLD CORPORATION. Non-Resident aliens [to THAT Forum/Corporation] are having their shelters stolen from them all over this country and they end up sleeping on the ground in all kinds of weather. And the commercial judges are supporting this organized theft because THEY are gods & demand you comply. How can you contract if the DMV is not authorized to issue licenses to non-Resident/non-Citizens? All laws must be able to be followed... commercial judges are enforcing Codes to people who are not eligible to be able to qualify. This has nothing to do with safety in handling a car or payment/taxes... It has everything to do with identity, sovereignty-Nationality, & therefore jurisdiction.

