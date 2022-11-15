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“I’m really working at the absolute most amount that I can work, from morning ’til night, seven days a week,” said the chief of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter Elon Musk during a discussion via video call on Monday with B20 Indonesia. "This is not something I’d recommend, frankly,”
Source: https://rumble.com/v1ufjpo-elon-musk-i-have-too-much-work-on-my-plate.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4