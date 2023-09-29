Culture War | “Midtown Hardware” Store Owner Boycotted By Radical Left Marxists | Warrior Women For Tulsa to the Rescue | “Do Not Be Afraid; Keep On Speaking, Do Not Be Silent” - Acts 18:9 | Inventory

Today, Moms on a Mission hosts DJ Day in our studio as he shares how he was fired from his hardware store employment in Boston, Massachusetts for his conservative free speech and standing up to the radical left. DJ explains that God providentially directed him to Tulsa, Oklahoma to purchase Midtown Hardware. He goes on to tell us that Boston is the hub for the radical Marxists and more specifically, Somerville, Massachusetts. DJ went on to say that State Superintendent Ryan Walters, Senator Dana Prieto, and praying school board member, E’Lena Ashley, held a Press Conference and states that it was “terrifying” to him and notes that he is on “team reality”. After he made an appearance there, DJ reveals that his sales cratered. He explains that someone got on the Midtown Hardware’s Facebook page and shared that he had been at the Conference telling everyone to boycott the store. Following this, his sales plummeted by 50%. But he shares that the local grassroots organization, called Women For Tulsa, rallied around his business, and his sales have soared! DJ challenges us all to try his “Flip Phone Challenge” to get off smart phones.





