Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING: Explosions heard over Jerusalem as Iranian drones approach Sky News
channel image
GalacticStorm
2233 Subscribers
Shop now
88 views
Published 15 hours ago

Sky News | BREAKING: Explosions heard over Jerusalem as Iranian drones approach. Explosions have been heard in the skies above Jerusalem after Iran launched a series of drone and cruise missile strikes against Israel.


Israeli media said the blasts were caused by interceptions of projectiles by Israel's Iron Dome system.


Iran said it had launched around 100 drone and cruise missiles towards Israel - Britain's RAF and Jordan's air force said it had shot many of those down.


Live updates: https://news.sky.com/story/israel-gaz...


#israelhamasconflict #iran




Keywords
iranwarisrealdrone attacksmissile strikes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket