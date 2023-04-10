Emmanuel Macron In China With Xi Jinping Makes Move Against USA-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-APRIL 10 2023

Slamming recent comments by French President Emmanuel Macron, who appeared to advocate a distancing of Europe from the U.S., Sen. Marco Rubio called to clarify whether other European nations stand by Macron's position and to readjust our alliance in accordance. In a roughly two-minute clip, Rubio began by citing Macron's comments to reporters after visiting China, including his stance that Europe should "break away" from the U.S. and "not depend on the dollar," as well as the need to avoid conflicts "that are not theirs" such as the one over Taiwan. Emmanuel Macron seems almost unstoppable, doesn't he? Let's take a look and see.On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, it is quite revealing that Emmanuel Macron begs America to defend Ukraine against Russia, but goes to meet with Communist leader Xi Jinping to defend China against America. Why would Macron stick his nose is business that has nothing to do with him or his nation of France? Why is he acting like he's in charge and everyone around the world has listen to what he says to do? Why, it's almost as if he thinks he's the….well, you know. Remember back in 2018 when Emmanuel Macron, visiting Trump at the White House, standing on the balcony with him and their wives, and raising up the sign of Satan? In the 5 years since then, everything he has said and everything he has done only serves to cement the position that, even if only in his own mind, Emmanuel Macron sees himself as the New World Order global leader. Today on the Prophecy News Podcast, we will look at this and stunning global events like BRICS taking place right now.

