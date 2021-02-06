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Short History of Valentine's Day
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20 views • February 06, 2021
A short account of the legend of Saint Valentine, who was believed to have been executed on February 14, 270 AD for the part he played in going against the "no marriage" law of emperor Claudius II by agreeing to marry couples in secret. The letter of affection he presumably wrote to his own sweetheart just before his execution is believed to have been the inspiration behind the modern tradition of giving and receiving valentines.
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