The NIMBY Bill Of Rights: because even a nimby deserves rights

NIMBY's are generally mocked, the acronym is essentially a pejorative. But there is nothing so strong in higher creatures than the desire for territory. Even jealousy is a form of NIMBYism. Nations go to war to protect their borders and moral outrage is a result of someone sensing their principles have been overstepped. If you are one of the many who feel they have a right to what they worked for, it may interest you to know even NIMBY’s have inalienable rights.
