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5yrs ago Worldwide Freedom Rally Protests Warsaw Poland PT14 March 20 2021
Ivan Komarenko
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKtyq72WYnI
Chwdp.tv
https://www.facebook.com/BiedkaPiotr/videos/813992112794474
https://www.facebook.com/BiedkaPiotr/videos/214101293828767
Dariusz Jarocki
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG-7Sv2rZWef4A6kwXxraCQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6Yu3F5UgI4&t
Miszmasz. Komediante