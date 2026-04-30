America's Iran Conflict: Lessons from Miyamoto Musashi’s Book of Five Rings – Ancient Wisdom Today

What would Miyamoto Musashi say about America’s war in Iran? Discover timeless samurai wisdom applied to modern conflict in this powerful reflection from The Book of Five Rings.





The legendary Japanese swordsman’s principles of strategy, timing, adaptability, and spirit are used to examine today’s battlefield realities. Explore the Ground, Water, Fire, Wind, and Void through Musashi’s own voice as he critiques rigid planning, hesitation, and lack of foundation in high-stakes warfare. A thought-provoking look at leadership, combat mindset, and the path to true victory.





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Read the transcript https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/miyamoto-musashis-book-of-five-rings

View other Authors Speaking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3JMO9zpzOk&list=PLqHNJ4Ks3UubS1G967vLfT73x82ZJYmTH&index=9





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