FOREIGN U.S. Biolabs EXPOSED! Russian General Igor Kirillov Cites Karen Kingston & Stew Peters!

A Russian General used research featured on The Stew Peters show to demonstrate the Covdi-19 mRNA shot is a weapon of biowarfare!

Karen Kingston is here to say there is no law in the world that protects Pfizer from criminal prosecution!

Attorney Generals across the country are being lied to by phony “experts” who are protecting Pfizer by claiming they cannot be prosecuted.

Ignoring this crime against humanity is not going to make it go away.

Americans can be held complicit for an act of biowarfare that has genocided the people of the world.

In 1996 the Department of Defense identified the mRNA lipid nanoparticle technology as more dangerous to humanity than a nuclear bomb!

This technology is evil and demonically inspired.

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