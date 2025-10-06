Amir Tsarfati on Israel, Awakening, and Prophecy | The Well Podcast

In this special episode of The Well Podcast, hosts Les Norman and Pastor Phil Hopper sit down with renowned Bible teacher and Israeli author Amir Tsarfati. Together, they unpack urgent questions about Israel, unfolding world events, and what the Bible really says about God’s plans for His people. You’ll hear Amir’s firsthand perspective on spiritual shifts in Israel, the meaning and mission behind holy festivals like Yom Kippur, and why so many are sensing we’re living in historic, prophetic times. Amir and Pastor Phil share insights into the deep significance of recent events, the struggle against replacement theology, and the spiritual battle surrounding the Jewish people and the land of Israel. Rooted in Old Testament passages, Paul’s heart for his fellow Jews, and the enduring promise of God to keep His Word, this honest and timely conversation will challenge how you view prophecy, the Church’s role, and what it means to defend biblical truth in a world full of confusion and deception. Whether you’re wrestling with international headlines, searching to defend your faith, or seeking hope and clarity about God’s plan for both Israel and the nations, this episode will anchor you in the truth of Scripture and inspire you to pray for spiritual awakening in our day.

