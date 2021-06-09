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Weight lose use custom keto diet ,see before you buy
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13 views • June 09, 2021
The Ketogenic diet refers to a form of dieting where high fats, adequate protein and low carbs are consumed. Its aim is to deplete the body's glycogen reserves so that it relies on fat and protein for energy. The body then undergoes ketosis, which is a metabolic state in which your liver produces a high number of ketones as an alternative fuel source for the brain. This form of dieting is quite popular, with dozens of pictures showing before and after results circulating all over social media. These are some benefits of the keto diet and how it may help in achieving your goals. 🍲🍲🍲😃😃😃😊🍲👇👇👇👇👇👇
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