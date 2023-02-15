[Jul 20, 2015] Public challenge to go out and test the curvature of the earth yourself (6.8K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

So many have the knee-jerk response we all initially have when presented with the notion of the so-called "Flat Earth." But how many of us have actually tested what we have all believed since our earliest childhood years? Have you ever tested the globe yourself? I know I never did. I've always just believed what NASA and my teachers told me. So, in the interest of true science, I am issuing a "global challenge" for all of you out there to go out and do some simple tests for yourself. If you do, please post your results in the comments of the video section of my website: http://www.testingtheglobe.com/miles.html
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.