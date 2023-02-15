Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Jul 20, 2015] Public challenge to go out and test the curvature of the earth yourself (6.8K views on YouTube) [cptmang]
17 views
channel image
Rob Skiba
Published 20 hours ago |

So many have the knee-jerk response we all initially have when presented with the notion of the so-called "Flat Earth." But how many of us have actually tested what we have all believed since our earliest childhood years? Have you ever tested the globe yourself? I know I never did. I've always just believed what NASA and my teachers told me. So, in the interest of true science, I am issuing a "global challenge" for all of you out there to go out and do some simple tests for yourself. If you do, please post your results in the comments of the video section of my website: http://www.testingtheglobe.com/miles.html


https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

Keywords
sciencetechnologycosmologyphotographyastronomygeology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket