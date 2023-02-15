[Jul 20, 2015] Public challenge to go out and test the curvature of the earth yourself (6.8K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

So many have the knee-jerk response we all initially have when presented with the notion of the so-called "Flat Earth." But how many of us have actually tested what we have all believed since our earliest childhood years? Have you ever tested the globe yourself? I know I never did. I've always just believed what NASA and my teachers told me. So, in the interest of true science, I am issuing a "global challenge" for all of you out there to go out and do some simple tests for yourself. If you do, please post your results in the comments of the video section of my website: http://www.testingtheglobe.com/miles.html





