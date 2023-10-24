Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The patents prove COVID 19 came from French biolab Institute Pasteur, Dr. Frederik Tangy is the father of COVID 19
channel image
White Knight
5 Subscribers
65 views
Published Tuesday

This video is the whole truth. It shows the patents, names the guilty and lists the deadly bio weapons ingredients. Nobody has been telling the truth. Not even Alex Jones.

Keywords
current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket