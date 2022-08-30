FLAT Wire COIL making tooling for Medium Voltage Motors.

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This video is educational. It is a presentation meant for FLAT WIRE COIL makers regarding two new products available for them and two CONCEPT Projects that they might be interested in. It also showcases Imagine What? as a CAD Services and Marketing Company. All products were designed and modeled in TURBOCAD for those who think that ONLY programs like SOLID WORKS are capable of creating Engineering drawings and CAD models.