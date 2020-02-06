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Dmitry Orlov: Trump, Russia and the Economy
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40 views • February 06, 2020
Russian-American author Dmitry Orlov discusses the new Trump presidency and what it may mean for the next stage of the Global Financial Crisis and the New Cold War. He also discusses his concerns regarding the threat of GMOs and Russia's recent prohibition on genetically engineered crops, which could lead to a global ban.
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Dmitry Orlov Website
https://cluborlov.blogspot.com
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Dmitry Orlov Website
https://cluborlov.blogspot.com
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