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Israelights: Leah Sands from Mevo Modiim
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7 views • October 06, 2020
Today I welcome Leah Sands from Mevo Modiin. This lovely lady was sitting in her Sukka for our interview so the internet was having it's own way. She said "let's just dance with it". This is the incredible positive, nothing's-going-to-stop-me attitude she has towards life. We all could take a leaf out of her book and learn what it is to continue with open eyes and an open heart. Enjoy and Chag Sameach!
You can catch this video and others as well as my latest blogs on my website nettlesandpins.com
You can catch this video and others as well as my latest blogs on my website nettlesandpins.com
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