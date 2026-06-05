PAXTON TARGETS BAYER OVER GLYPHOSATE IN KIDS' FOOD

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Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is taking aim at major food companies over glyphosate in food and the regulatory loopholes that may be allowing it onto children’s plates. Jefferey looks at the expanding legal and political fight over crop chemicals, from glyphosate to atrazine, and why this battle is moving from the margins to the mainstream.