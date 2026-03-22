BUILDING BLOCKS AGAINST FAILURE ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-MARCH 22 2026

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Time and Time Again, Israel Would Apostatize and the Lord Would Have to Bring Judgment. Likewise, Big Name Church Leaders Can Fall, But the Church That Is Founded Upon Jesus the Solid Rock Cannot Fall. And the Individual Believer Can Fortify Himself by Adding to Their Faith: Virtue, Knowledge, Temperance....