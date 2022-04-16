© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2022-04-13: Venom in the Vatican
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • April 16, 2022
The Disciples of Ra!: The shocking truth about “medicine”, viruses and vaccines.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09S61Z53W
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
___________________________________
TOPIC LIST
* Bryan Ardis vs. Amandha Vollmer on the clot-shot.
* Venom/Vatican, Pope’s audience hall and the comic villain now run by Sony.
* Is the root of the Ardis venom story nothing more than a new level of fear porn a la Ras al Ghul and Batman “poisoning the water supply”?
* John Snow/cholera
* phylacteries vs. the Mark
* Batman as a Jesuit: comic “heroes” like Batman and Spiderman whose vigilante job is to stop vigilantes and protect the status quo
* Green Lantern vs. “fear” and the “evil Parallax” which is questioning our cosmological lie
* PCR creator Kary Mullis would’ve been very dangerous to Anthony Fauci’s coronavirus efforts.
* Gilead: the Biblical city “stained with blood”.
* California legislator Richard Pan: such an extreme enemy of the people we question if he is a legal entity.
* What is “Jesuit Justice”? It starts with the slaughter of the elderly in “hospices” families have consigned them to.
* Is discernment a gift given only to sincere Christians?
* Gretchen Witch-mer’s ninja in the elevator.
* China is an unreported coronahoax hell with tyranny out of control.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09S61Z53W
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
___________________________________
TOPIC LIST
* Bryan Ardis vs. Amandha Vollmer on the clot-shot.
* Venom/Vatican, Pope’s audience hall and the comic villain now run by Sony.
* Is the root of the Ardis venom story nothing more than a new level of fear porn a la Ras al Ghul and Batman “poisoning the water supply”?
* John Snow/cholera
* phylacteries vs. the Mark
* Batman as a Jesuit: comic “heroes” like Batman and Spiderman whose vigilante job is to stop vigilantes and protect the status quo
* Green Lantern vs. “fear” and the “evil Parallax” which is questioning our cosmological lie
* PCR creator Kary Mullis would’ve been very dangerous to Anthony Fauci’s coronavirus efforts.
* Gilead: the Biblical city “stained with blood”.
* California legislator Richard Pan: such an extreme enemy of the people we question if he is a legal entity.
* What is “Jesuit Justice”? It starts with the slaughter of the elderly in “hospices” families have consigned them to.
* Is discernment a gift given only to sincere Christians?
* Gretchen Witch-mer’s ninja in the elevator.
* China is an unreported coronahoax hell with tyranny out of control.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.