CTB 2022-04-13: Venom in the Vatican

The Disciples of Ra!: The shocking truth about “medicine”, viruses and vaccines.SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)___________________________________TOPIC LIST* Bryan Ardis vs. Amandha Vollmer on the clot-shot.* Venom/Vatican, Pope’s audience hall and the comic villain now run by Sony.* Is the root of the Ardis venom story nothing more than a new level of fear porn a la Ras al Ghul and Batman “poisoning the water supply”?* John Snow/cholera* phylacteries vs. the Mark* Batman as a Jesuit: comic “heroes” like Batman and Spiderman whose vigilante job is to stop vigilantes and protect the status quo* Green Lantern vs. “fear” and the “evil Parallax” which is questioning our cosmological lie* PCR creator Kary Mullis would’ve been very dangerous to Anthony Fauci’s coronavirus efforts.* Gilead: the Biblical city “stained with blood”.* California legislator Richard Pan: such an extreme enemy of the people we question if he is a legal entity.* What is “Jesuit Justice”? It starts with the slaughter of the elderly in “hospices” families have consigned them to.* Is discernment a gift given only to sincere Christians?* Gretchen Witch-mer’s ninja in the elevator.* China is an unreported coronahoax hell with tyranny out of control.