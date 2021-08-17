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Christian Perronne - French Vaccine Expert warns VACCINATED NEED TO QUARANTINE!
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590 views • August 17, 2021
Christian Perrone, Professor of Infectious and Tropical Diseases at the University of Versailles-St Quentin and former President of the Communicable Diseases section of the Conseil supérieur d'hygiène
publique de France says that VACCINATED PEOPLE need to separate themselves from society and isolate because they are AT RISK from variants. The UNVACCINATED are not at risk
World Doctors Alliance - Christian Perronne - says we should quarantine vaccinated people!
https://t.me/worlddoctorsalliance/8624
publique de France says that VACCINATED PEOPLE need to separate themselves from society and isolate because they are AT RISK from variants. The UNVACCINATED are not at risk
World Doctors Alliance - Christian Perronne - says we should quarantine vaccinated people!
https://t.me/worlddoctorsalliance/8624
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