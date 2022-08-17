Miles Discussed About Participants in the Whistleblower Movement During the Year of 8964, Feelings and Expectations After the Reunion

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https://gnews.org/post/p196212ff
The most important thing is for people to know the truth, when we have the time, let these fellow fighters, I hope they have the time to participate in the live broadcast to discuss about their involvement in 8964? And how they survived after 8964? After 8964, how did they view the Chinese Communist Party?