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GETS THE KILL SHOT AND DROPS IN SECONDS. NEW WORLD RECORD FOR THE CLOT SHOT DROP? (15 SECONDS)
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482 views • October 01, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
I thought you had to be watched for 15 min.? Now they are going to have to just shove people out the back door quickly so they don't die and scare the the other sheep and cows? Maybe it was a booster? What really blows my mind is what do you say to the next in line? "OK roll up your sleeve your next?" AND THEY DO IT. AMAZING. More videos from across this crazy world with live in:
Scientist and the Elite Try to Hide What Really Happened at CERN, Demonic Entities, Extra Dimensions
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WHVFMDkFkB0I/
I thought you had to be watched for 15 min.? Now they are going to have to just shove people out the back door quickly so they don't die and scare the the other sheep and cows? Maybe it was a booster? What really blows my mind is what do you say to the next in line? "OK roll up your sleeve your next?" AND THEY DO IT. AMAZING. More videos from across this crazy world with live in:
Scientist and the Elite Try to Hide What Really Happened at CERN, Demonic Entities, Extra Dimensions
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WHVFMDkFkB0I/
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