© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Man Witnessed Antifa Escorted In
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
914 views • January 09, 2021
Yes, Virginia, there is a deep state. This video was on Twitter and was deleted. However, I captured it. Up yours Twitter. We must fight for truth, justice, and the rule of law.
With no apologies, Phil Hudok
www.hudok.info - all about a lawful arbitration award done on behalf of all Americans that the deep state fears. Do your homework.
With no apologies, Phil Hudok
www.hudok.info - all about a lawful arbitration award done on behalf of all Americans that the deep state fears. Do your homework.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.