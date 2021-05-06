48 MILLION DOLLAR BRIBE PAID TO CANADA'S DOUG FORD TO LOCK DOWN ONTARIO - GENOCIDE COMING THIS FALL

It has been uncovered that Premier Doug Ford has been paid a 48 million dollar bribe to lock down Ontario and this will come out in the upcoming trial , "Crimes Against Humanity" filed back in January 2021. The Supreme Court of Canada will hear the case.

The worst case of humanitarian Genocide will take place this coming Fall when Flu season hits.

Everyone who has been vaccinated has basically killed off their natural immune system with this injection which does not even meet the definition of a Vaccine and is in TRIAL phase which will never be approved by the FDA as they have previously stated.

Millions will begin dying this Fall from having taken this shot and there is nothing anyone can do for them now.



Source: www.awakecanada.org