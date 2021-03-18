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Biden Has A Green Screen Interview With Reporters
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576 views • March 18, 2021
This was filmed from Joe Biden's basement.
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/going-viral-biden-glitchy-video-reporters-people-spooked-chopped-head-hand-tricks/
Video Link: https://twitter.com/i/status/1372192023197913092
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Free Motion Graphics Video used:
https://youtu.be/lRTtMcx6rSM
YouTube Channel:
https://youtube.com/MG1010
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Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/going-viral-biden-glitchy-video-reporters-people-spooked-chopped-head-hand-tricks/
Video Link: https://twitter.com/i/status/1372192023197913092
Donate On Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/conservativejo
Donate On Liberapay: https://liberapay.com/OfficialConservativeJo/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgz6n4nAj0JArfk_gJHGSJA
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/officialconservativejo/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-622855
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OfficialConservativeJo:c
GabTV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/OfficialConservativeJo
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Free Motion Graphics Video used:
https://youtu.be/lRTtMcx6rSM
YouTube Channel:
https://youtube.com/MG1010
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