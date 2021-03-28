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Crop Circles: Quest For Truth (2002)
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303 views • March 28, 2021
Crop Circles: Quest For Truth is a fascinating examination of the exquisite geometric patterns that have been appearing for years in fields all over the world. Director William Gazecki takes the exploration from fiction to fact, drawing some shocking conclusions as he offers a rare glimpse into the inner sanctum of scientists studying crop circle formations. Visually stunning cinematography shot on location enhances this feature-length documentary which includes rare footage and interviews with leading researchers.
"Of the 100-180 or so formations that have appeared in southern England every summer for the past 12 years, it is highly doubtful that more than a few were surreptitiously and secretly manmade - the facts don\'t add up for anything more than a handful of convincing fakes in any given year. That leaves a huge, unexplained and authentic phenomenon. My assertion, which is absolutely 100% certain and unabashed, is that in fact there are hundreds if not thousands of authentic Crop Circles that have appeared in the past somewhere in the world. They are real!" - William Gazecki, Director of Crop Circles: Quest For Truth
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
"Of the 100-180 or so formations that have appeared in southern England every summer for the past 12 years, it is highly doubtful that more than a few were surreptitiously and secretly manmade - the facts don\'t add up for anything more than a handful of convincing fakes in any given year. That leaves a huge, unexplained and authentic phenomenon. My assertion, which is absolutely 100% certain and unabashed, is that in fact there are hundreds if not thousands of authentic Crop Circles that have appeared in the past somewhere in the world. They are real!" - William Gazecki, Director of Crop Circles: Quest For Truth
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
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