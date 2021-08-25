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Robotic Parking Systems: Vehicle Retrieval in 177 seconds
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10 views • August 25, 2021
Definition of POWER
"Speed of energy flow per unit of time," or "The rate at which work is done."
Watch the Powerful Vehicle Retrieval Process of Robotic Parking Systems...within 177 seconds. All this while patrons wait comfortably in a lobby.
Robotic Parking Systems - Always Ahead
Visit us at: https://www.roboticparking.com/
"Speed of energy flow per unit of time," or "The rate at which work is done."
Watch the Powerful Vehicle Retrieval Process of Robotic Parking Systems...within 177 seconds. All this while patrons wait comfortably in a lobby.
Robotic Parking Systems - Always Ahead
Visit us at: https://www.roboticparking.com/
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