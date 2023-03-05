Will Europe be Involved in Peace in the Middle East?

EuroNews reported, "It’s the right time for the EU to step in and bring peace to the Middle East," because Europe needs to move towards international leadership and the United States moves have basically resulted in a big mess. The Palestinians also prefer the Europeans to the Americans when it comes to dealing Israel and Netanyahu's government. Does the Bible point to a European confirming a peace deal in the Middle East? Is this a temporary, seven-year, deal that will be broken in the middle? Did Irenaeus of Lyon and Hippolytus of Rome consider this a deal that would be broken after 3 1/2 years? Do any Islamic prophecies point to the same thing? Will all in the world understand this deal? Could apparitions, like in Fatima, which have claimed to be of "Mary" be involved? Is confirmation of the deal by a "prince" setting in motion the timing of the Great Tribulation and later the return of Jesus and the establishment of the millennial Kingdom of God? What did Daniel the prophet write? Will the breaking of this deal precede the destruction of the USA and its British-descended allies? What happens after the confirming prince becomes the King of the North? Will this also be the Beast power that will conquer an Arabic power to arise called the King of the South per Daniel 11:40-43? Who are the "mighty" and who are the "holy" people that the Beast will destroy? Will the deal that a European prince confirms be broken according to scripture? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie go over these issues.





