SFA Hand To Hand During The Threat

In SFA the term "During The Threat" means that the Strike, Grapple Attempt or Weapon Attack are in transit to you. It is at this reange were parries, evasion and interceptions can be applied. Here Tuhon / Professor Allen J. Sachetti teaches you how to deal with these attacks from both Striker & Grappler at this moment in time. Range and Timing are essential to understand for Instinctive Reactions to live threats.