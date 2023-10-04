Create New Account
SFA Hand To Hand During The Threat
Skill Forge
Published 17 hours ago

In SFA the term "During The Threat" means that the Strike, Grapple Attempt or Weapon Attack are in transit to you. It is at this reange were parries, evasion and interceptions can be applied. Here Tuhon / Professor Allen J. Sachetti teaches you how to deal with these attacks from both Striker & Grappler at this moment in time. Range and Timing are essential to understand for Instinctive Reactions to live threats.

Keywords
self defensemartial artshand to handclose quarters battleclose quarters combatdefensive tactics

