We're In A Fight For Our Country

Bring It
* They’re out to destroy you.
* They have gamed the immigration/asylum system because they hate you.
* Working class: you are the ones they’ve targeted; they think you’re in the way.
* If you vote for this, you are voting for your enslavement.
* White progressive libs (i.e. the moneyed-class billionaires) are a scourge to America.
* If we let the Big Steal & J6 stand, then we do not have a country.
* We are winning.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3374: The Destruction Of Progressive Billionaires (7 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4bzg8u-episode-3374-the-destruction-of-progressive-billionaires.html
