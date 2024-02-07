We're In A Fight For Our Country

Bring It

* They’re out to destroy you.

* They have gamed the immigration/asylum system because they hate you.

* Working class: you are the ones they’ve targeted; they think you’re in the way.

* If you vote for this, you are voting for your enslavement.

* White progressive libs (i.e. the moneyed-class billionaires) are a scourge to America.

* If we let the Big Steal & J6 stand, then we do not have a country.

* We are winning.





The full episode is linked below.





Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3374: The Destruction Of Progressive Billionaires (7 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4bzg8u-episode-3374-the-destruction-of-progressive-billionaires.html