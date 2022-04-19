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X22 Report B 04. 19. 22.
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70 views • April 19, 2022
Ep. 2755b - Durham Is Releasing The MOAB, Ready To Play, America Will Be Unified Again
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The [DS] is now trapped in their lies, Durham is releasing the MOAB, the [DS] is scrambling to keep certain docs out the public realm, this will not work. The [DS]/Big Pharma tried to keep the pandemic going but they failed, the travel mask mandate has been lifted, the [DS] is panicking. As the treasonous crimes are exposed the people are going to see it all, America will be unified again.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is now trapped in their lies, Durham is releasing the MOAB, the [DS] is scrambling to keep certain docs out the public realm, this will not work. The [DS]/Big Pharma tried to keep the pandemic going but they failed, the travel mask mandate has been lifted, the [DS] is panicking. As the treasonous crimes are exposed the people are going to see it all, America will be unified again.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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