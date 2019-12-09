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Thrive at Warrandyte
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4 views • December 09, 2019
Our Thrive Community group spent a Sunday afternoon by the Yarra River at Warrandyte, Melbourne. The day was glorious and the water pleasantly cold. Our camera caught a dramatic moment near the end of the day, and a rescue had to be made through the rapids. Nice one Graham.
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