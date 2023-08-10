X22 Report - Ep 3134b-Election Interference Is About To Be Revealed,Narrative Shift,Chaos,WWIII,Paint The Picture

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
The [DS] is opening the door for Trump to produce the evidence to show
how the [DS] cheated in the election. Everything that Trump has been
talking about is about to be revealed. The [DS] will then shift the
narrative and push chaos and WWIII. People are beginning to paint the
picture, this is about showing the people truth and allowing them to
make informed decision in 2024, the only way to do this is to allow the
people the ability to have a transparent election without manipulation.
