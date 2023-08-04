Poppin' the QWF, August Third day Thursday Thor’s Day, #LionsGate8/8

Poppin' the QWF, August Third day Thursday Thor’s Day, #LionsGate8/#Beachvibes #Time #Kronos Picking up from last video, https://rumble.com/v34co0p-poppin-the-qwf-88-lions-gate-continued.html with more about “Thor”, Zeus, Kronos, time, Pyramid civilization and “SpaceForce Delta-18” logo Joe Rogan conversation https://www.bitchute.com/video/z5WlN1DV2tk9/
Livestream background music credit: Skytree, Infraplanetary. https://skytree.bandcamp.com/album/infraplanetary
Notice the Blue/Cyan and Yellow/White color scheme, this is a reoccurring theme. Take notice of my videos about it https://rumble.com/v2dgqq2-blueyellow-color-scheme-part-3.html
“There’s No Place Like 🕉” design, on a mug https://www.ebay.com/itm/235097630908
Moringa tree listing https://www.ebay.com/itm/234982445712
Visit www.linktr.ee/mjtank108
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.