The Illegals continue to ATTACK and R@#$ America and Americans #RFB

The Govt. facilitated FLOOD of Illegals is really starting to bear fruit for them as rapes, killings and robbery are becoming the "new normal" remember that phrase? America is being taken down from within, not a new concept just here in the States Americans believe a new guy standing at the podium will somehow stop this. You have been warned.
https://www.thv11.com/article/news/world/solar-eclipse/eclipse-preparation-underway-state-city-level/91-f21dba0a-13de-4ba4-860b-b76d92b13287
https://www.fox5dc.com/news/5-immigrants-charged-in-murder-of-missing-15-year-old-frederick-boy
https://edition.cnn.com/2023/05/01/us/cleveland-texas-neighbor-shooting-monday/index.html
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/four-reported-migrants-attacked-nypd-officers-not-arrested-arizona-off-rcna137699
https://nypost.com/2024/02/27/us-news/venezuelan-migrant-arrested-for-sexually-assaulting-young-teen/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/illegal-migrants-with-convictions-for-murder-rape-and-child-molestation-captured-at-us-border/ar-BB1j2Rhn
I Caught illegal Immigrants Crossing the US Borde
Yeah, an ILLEGAL immigrant ENDED the life of a member of our community BUT what about TRUMP?
#thegreatreset #leavetheworldbehind #civilwar2024
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Shared from and subscribe to:
JailBreak Overlander
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.