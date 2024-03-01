Create New Account
The Illegals continue to ATTACK and R@#$ America and Americans #RFB
Alex Hammer
Published 13 hours ago

The Govt. facilitated FLOOD of Illegals is really starting to bear fruit for them as rapes, killings and robbery are becoming the "new normal" remember that phrase? America is being taken down from within, not a new concept just here in the States Americans believe a new guy standing at the podium will somehow stop this. You have been warned.

https://www.thv11.com/article/news/world/solar-eclipse/eclipse-preparation-underway-state-city-level/91-f21dba0a-13de-4ba4-860b-b76d92b13287

https://www.fox5dc.com/news/5-immigrants-charged-in-murder-of-missing-15-year-old-frederick-boy

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/05/01/us/cleveland-texas-neighbor-shooting-monday/index.html

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/four-reported-migrants-attacked-nypd-officers-not-arrested-arizona-off-rcna137699

https://nypost.com/2024/02/27/us-news/venezuelan-migrant-arrested-for-sexually-assaulting-young-teen/

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/illegal-migrants-with-convictions-for-murder-rape-and-child-molestation-captured-at-us-border/ar-BB1j2Rhn


I Caught illegal Immigrants Crossing the US Borde

https://youtu.be/sgag7mAu93E

Yeah, an ILLEGAL immigrant ENDED the life of a member of our community BUT what about TRUMP?

https://youtu.be/sC3lSGTUR7o


#thegreatreset #leavetheworldbehind #civilwar2024


