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illuminati Alien Lie they are fallen angels not aliens
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255 views • July 15, 2021
This is a video I stored in my HDD and it is about the coming Alien Deception or I should say Demonic Deception. The Externalization of the Hierarchy of Alice Bailey is coming. The Demons led by satan lucifer anti-Christ will present themselves as saviors of the world after WWIII through Blue Beam Project (video file) / The Hum Phenomenon (audio file). Do not believe what is happening in the sky because it is deceptive in nature.
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