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Evrard - Coronavirus: les chiffres sont faux
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14 views • May 31, 2020
Import YT 28 mars 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izzadeWl3b0
Chaîne YT EVRARD : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0yESC8clLvyl-YMw2BEZIg
Les chiffres qu'on nous présente sont faux. C'est démontré par les plus grands spécialistes mondiaux de la médecine.
Covid-19: libérez vous du mensonge: https://youtu.be/VjlDLSemGd0
Newsletter d'yves Rasir: https://www.neosante.eu/category/newsletter/
https://www.neosante.eu/coronavirus-7-croyances-a-abattre/
Swiss Propaganda Reseach. Très intéressant et régulièrement mis à jour.
https://swprs.org/a-swiss-doctor-on-covid-19/
Radio Quebec: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Global research: https://www.globalresearch.ca/12-experts-questioning-coronavirus-panic/5707532
Georgia Pouliqen: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=646Js9s00VA
Blog de Jean-Dominique Michel: https://jdmichel.blog.tdg.ch/archive/2020/03/18/covid-19-fin-de-partie-305096.html
https://pgibertie.com/2020/03/25/on-sait-enfin-pourquoi-macron-ne-veut-pas-ecouter-le-professeur-raoult/
Site du Dr Pascal Trotta: https://www.dr-trotta.fr/
Statnews: https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/17/a-fiasco-in-the-making-as-the-coronavirus-pandemic-takes-hold-we-are-making-decisions-without-reliable-data/
Chaîne YT EVRARD : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0yESC8clLvyl-YMw2BEZIg
Les chiffres qu'on nous présente sont faux. C'est démontré par les plus grands spécialistes mondiaux de la médecine.
Covid-19: libérez vous du mensonge: https://youtu.be/VjlDLSemGd0
Newsletter d'yves Rasir: https://www.neosante.eu/category/newsletter/
https://www.neosante.eu/coronavirus-7-croyances-a-abattre/
Swiss Propaganda Reseach. Très intéressant et régulièrement mis à jour.
https://swprs.org/a-swiss-doctor-on-covid-19/
Radio Quebec: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Global research: https://www.globalresearch.ca/12-experts-questioning-coronavirus-panic/5707532
Georgia Pouliqen: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=646Js9s00VA
Blog de Jean-Dominique Michel: https://jdmichel.blog.tdg.ch/archive/2020/03/18/covid-19-fin-de-partie-305096.html
https://pgibertie.com/2020/03/25/on-sait-enfin-pourquoi-macron-ne-veut-pas-ecouter-le-professeur-raoult/
Site du Dr Pascal Trotta: https://www.dr-trotta.fr/
Statnews: https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/17/a-fiasco-in-the-making-as-the-coronavirus-pandemic-takes-hold-we-are-making-decisions-without-reliable-data/
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