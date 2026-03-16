Moment a missile from Hezbollah directly hit its target in Nahariya, Israel

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Scenes documenting the moment a missile from Hezbollah directly hit its target in Nahariya still during the daylight hours.
Fire broke out in Nahariya (Occupied Palestine) following the direct hit of a Hezbollah (Lebanon) rocket on the city.
Widespread fires and destruction in Nahariya after it was hit by rockets and drones launched by the heroes of Hezbollah. - @ NAYA