Even hateful, hurtful and harmful speech is protected speech

Some of us can say and do whatever we want, while the rest of us are placed in the corner for a time out. The conservative purge is happening, the Marxist Media is saying it isn’t happening, they are lying. This is the same media that supported and praised violence against Conservatives, and trump supporters, and glorified their actions for four years, and especially throughout 2020. Media and Big tech defended them as they burned down buildings and assaulted police officers. The same big tech social media companies that allowed the left to make threats against the right, organize their followers to gather to confront peaceful protesters who supported President Trump. As long as your violence and your hate speech goes against President Trump, and his followers, the establishment, controlled by the Democrats are just fine with it. Well, all of it is protected by the constitution, by the way. BLM and Antifa have the right to hate me and talk about it in public. They have the right to organize, they have the right to protest.