【 G -Times NEWS】The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would transform mankind after the 20th National Congress

https://gnews.org/articles/490632
Summary：On October 20th, Miles Guo broke the news that Xi Jinping confidently declared that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would transform mankind after the 20th National Congress, according to his friend, a veteran in China
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.