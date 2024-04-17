Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
“Palestine”, “Dispensationalism”, Stabbings, Apologetics Punked, War Profiteering, Controlled Op, Jews vs. Romans
channel image
Resistance Rising
96 Subscribers
9 views
Published 19 hours ago

SR 2024-04-16 Bill Hicks’ Solution

Topic list provided by Jesus Saved Darnell:

* “Alex Jones” is “intrigued” by the solution to “Palestine” is Roman Crusaders conquering BOTH Jews and Muslims.

* “Dispensationalism” (“YHWH” is dealing separately with “Israel”) is blasphemy.

* Timothy the Laughing Cardinal Dolan making sure you focus on “ISRAEL” (not his Church).

* A rash of “stabbings” in Australia: is this preparation for a China-style knife registration?

* Christian apologist Gary Habermas punked by “appealing” to the “authority” of Bart Ehrman: “‘Pantera’ fathered Jesus.”

* The “red heifer” scam.

* War profiteering is a Roman enterprise.

* Helping Justin Leslie sniff out Controlled Opposition.

* We are spinning globe skeptics.

* The truth about the Talmud: is it blasphemous towards Jesus of Nazareth?

* Is Zionism Biblical?

* The “Jesidue” of marrying a Roman Catholic.

* Daniel Kristos is going higher and higher (as long as he promotes “Sabbatean Frankism”).

* Joe Imbriano from his car: is he tough on Rome?

* The outrage that was the terrorizing and apparent murder of Merch whistleblower Brandy Vaughan.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/


GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6


coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/


Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4


CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network


On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16


On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4


On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill


Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Hawkeye’s blog

https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/


Hawkeye’s YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@hawkeyerising3095

_____________________

Jesus Saved Darnell on Gab

https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC


Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

Danny on Twitter

https://twitter.com/DannyDeHulk86

Keywords
jewswarjesuits

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket