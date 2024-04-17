“Palestine”, “Dispensationalism”, Stabbings, Apologetics Punked, War Profiteering, Controlled Op, Jews vs. Romans

SR 2024-04-16 Bill Hicks’ Solution

Topic list provided by Jesus Saved Darnell:

* “Alex Jones” is “intrigued” by the solution to “Palestine” is Roman Crusaders conquering BOTH Jews and Muslims.

* “Dispensationalism” (“YHWH” is dealing separately with “Israel”) is blasphemy.

* Timothy the Laughing Cardinal Dolan making sure you focus on “ISRAEL” (not his Church).

* A rash of “stabbings” in Australia: is this preparation for a China-style knife registration?

* Christian apologist Gary Habermas punked by “appealing” to the “authority” of Bart Ehrman: “‘Pantera’ fathered Jesus.”

* The “red heifer” scam.

* War profiteering is a Roman enterprise.

* Helping Justin Leslie sniff out Controlled Opposition.

* We are spinning globe skeptics.

* The truth about the Talmud: is it blasphemous towards Jesus of Nazareth?

* Is Zionism Biblical?

* The “Jesidue” of marrying a Roman Catholic.

* Daniel Kristos is going higher and higher (as long as he promotes “Sabbatean Frankism”).

* Joe Imbriano from his car: is he tough on Rome?

* The outrage that was the terrorizing and apparent murder of Merch whistleblower Brandy Vaughan.

