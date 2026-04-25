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He Negotiated with Trump since 1978—And Why Trump’s Tactics Make Washington Panic - Bill Walton
Flyover Conservatives
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We sat down with Bill Walton to break down his decades-long experience working with President Trump and what most Americans still don’t understand. Bill shares firsthand insight from negotiating with Trump as far back as 1978, revealing how those same tactics are shaping today’s political landscape. We dive into the stark difference between Trump’s first and second term, the mindset of a true “doer” versus Washington insiders, and why the establishment continues to resist real change. This conversation exposes the deeper power dynamics at play—and why it matters now more than ever.


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Bill Walton

Website: https://thebillwaltonshow.com/

Substack: https://billwalton.substack.com/


Bill Walton is a seasoned businessman, investor, and media host with decades of experience in finance, policy, and leadership. He served as Chairman and CEO of Allied Capital, growing the firm from hundreds of millions to nearly $10 billion in assets. Walton was also a member of President Trump’s 2016 transition team, giving him direct insight into the inner workings of Washington and executive leadership. Beyond finance, he is a film producer and the host of The Bill Walton Show, where he interviews influential leaders across business, politics, and culture. Known for his sharp analysis and “doer” mentality, Walton brings a unique perspective on leadership, risk-taking, and America’s future.


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