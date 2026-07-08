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ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Wednesday 7/8/26 • NICK FUENTES ON SNEAKO'S CALL FOR ISLAMIC TAKEOVER & MORE! • Alex Jones Network
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IRAN WAR HOT! STRAIT OF HORMUZ CLOSED, OIL PRICES EXPLODE, TRUMP VOWS TO OBLITERATE IRAN! NICK FUENTES TO JOIN ALEX JONES LIVE ON-AIR TO DISCUSS THE “SEVERE” CONSEQUENCES OF ISRAEL’S WAR 130 DAYS IN! THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE SHOW!

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