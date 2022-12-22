Quo Vadis

Dec 21, 2022

In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for December 19, 2022.

My Beloved People:

Children of My Sacred Heart:

I BLESS YOU WITH MY LOVE, I BLESS YOU WITH FAITH, I BLESS YOU WITH FRATERNITY, I BLESS YOU WITH MY TRUTH so that at all times you may be aware that without charity human egoism and the fruit of this hatred will not win. My children are saturated with hate at this moment.

They must look inside even if it is difficult for them. My arrogant children do not listen to Me, they look at their brothers without looking at themselves and these My human creatures have to change so that they learn to offer Me pain and learn to be humble.

IT IS HUMILITY THAT YOU NEED AT THIS MOMENT, SINCE CHARITY IS NOT ONLY HELPING THOSE IN NEED, BUT IT IS LOVING AND RESPECTING YOUR NEIGHBOR WITH THEIR DEFECTS AND VIRTUES.

Humanity lacks how much I have mentioned to you. . .

Therefore it is extremely important and indispensable that each one of you pray and offer Me Eucharistic Communion in reparation for the errors with which My Church is offending Me.

And keep in mind that receiving Me in a state of grace, worthily prepared and praying the Holy Rosary can achieve, if it is My Will, lessen the intensity of some upcoming events.

My People, some of My children wonder:

Why doesn't the strongest of what Heaven has announced in these prophecies happen?

Children, if you thought, if you reasoned out what you are wishing for, you would go back and regret it.

My People, the great tragedy comes to some countries when they least expect it by keeping distracted in the deformed Christmas of current man.

The celebration of My Birth has become a pagan festival with representations of My Birth, which are shameful in some cases.

They have wanted to force Me into the pagan current of this moment even within My Church.

BE ANATHEMA who MAKES a MOCKERY of MY BIRTH.

My Beloved People, the battle between good and evil continues with more force. My beloved Saint Michael the Archangel meets all his Heavenly Armies defending them, otherwise they would find themselves in war.

IT IS A NECESSITY OF EACH ONE OF MY CHILDREN, IN A PERSONAL WAY, TO BE RESPONSIBLE BEFORE HUMANITY, BEING LIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF SO MUCH DARKNESS THAT SURROUNDS THEM.

South America, a land of spiritual fruits and great resources, is subjected to the uprisings that will be reproduced in several South American countries.

Children of My Sacred Heart.

DO NOT TAKE MY WORD LIGHTLY; WAR IS PREPARED BY THOSE who BELIEVE THEY LEAD HUMANITY; POLITICIANS, AND NATIONS.

Pray, My children, pray for Brazil, prayer for this nation in danger is urgent.

The prayer to My Divine Mercy at three in the afternoon of each country offered for this land loved by Me and by My Mother; and the prayer of the Holy Rosary, with the offering of Holy Communion, are a blessing on My beloved Earth.

Pray, My children, pray for Argentina, this land loved by Me has disrespected Me and My Mother, whom some of My children love so much. I requested to consecrate Argentina to the Sacred Hearts and this request was taken lightly. My Mother who came as an intercessor was not obeyed. What My Mother desired with all her Heart to stop from her, was taken with disbelief. That is why they will go through the purification that this town is preparing.

Pray, My children, pray for Peru, this nation suffers from internal struggles.

Pray, My children, pray for Europe, the scourge of war is spreading. The cold comes threatening My children.

Pray for Italy and pray for Spain, they suffer.

Pray where war leads innocents to perish.

My People, social uprisings are spreading throughout the Earth, accentuating scarcity, disease, persecution and injustice.

The earth shakes continuously at greater intensities. Sometimes it shakes from inside the earth; on other occasions the hand of man intervenes, who will be punished for his wrongdoing.

I reach the heart of each one as a Beggar of Love. . .

I arrive in search of a place to warm My Little Defenseless Body. . .

I am the King of Love in search of hearts of flesh that shelter Me.

My children, I do not want fearful creatures, but creatures of faith, with such faith that they are aware that "I am their God" and I do not abandon them.





Keep the faith ever growing. Fraternity is necessary at this time and respect is a detente against evil.





Be creatures of love, generous in patience and eager for the welfare of your neighbor.





I love you My children, I love you.

MY SACRED HEART BURNS WITH LOVE FOR EACH ONE OF YOU.

I bless you.

Your Jesus

