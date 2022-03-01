X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2714a - World Bank Is Panicking, Control Is Lost, Gold Nations, Structure Change Coming

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World Bank Is Panicking, Control Is Lost, Gold Nations, Structure Change Coming
The [CB] is using the crisis in Ukraine to push the great reset/green new deal, this will backfire, especially when the event comes to an end. The World Bank is panicking, the moves the [CB] is making will push countries into real money and away from fiat. Structure change coming.
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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.