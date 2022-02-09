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Dogman Encounters Episode 393 (If I Run, I Die!)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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180 views • February 09, 2022
Tonight’s guest, John, lives on a farm, in North Texas, that his family has owned for over 150 years. Recently, John saw a creature on his property that, at 1st glance, he thought was a jet-black, oversized coyote. After sizing it up, though, he could tell that it was way too big to be a coyote. It was too big to even be a wolf. Not only was it too big to be a wolf, wolves don’t stand up erect, on their back legs. What he was looking at did that. John has a lot of animals on his farm. Some he considers to just be livestock. Others, he considers to be pets. With that in mind, he didn’t want to risk having this strange, large predator kill any of his animals, so he shot it. That might have been a mistake because Dogmen do have a strong sense of revenge. They’re also smart enough to know how to set a trap. Soon, John was going to get an education on that!

If you’d like to check out my new Bigfoot show, called My Bigfoot Sighting, here’s a link to the My Bigfoot Sighting YouTube Channel….
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_v5...

To find out how to listen to Dogman Encounters commercial-free, please visit https://DogmanEncounters.com/Podcast

If you’d like to help support the show, by buying your own Dogman Encounters t-shirt, sweatshirt, tank top, or coffee mug, please visit the Dogman Encounters Show Store, by going to https://Dogman-Encounters.MyShopify.com

If you've had a Dogman encounter and would like to speak with me about it, whether you'd like to keep your encounter confidential or be interviewed on a show, please go to https://DogmanEncounters.com and submit a report.

If you've had a Sasquatch sighting and would like to be a guest on Bigfoot Eyewitness Radio, please go to https://BigfootEyewitness.com and submit a report.

Thanks for listening!

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